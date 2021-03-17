March 17, 2021

JIM TREACHER: President Biden, the 1980s Are Now Calling to Ask for Their Foreign Policy Back.

That’s one of my favorite Obama clips because it perfectly captures two of his most defining traits: sneering condescension and a complete disregard for facts. Obama was and is wrong about most things, but he was spectacularly wrong about Russia. So wrong, in fact, that now the party he used to lead always blames Russia for every single thing that goes wrong in America. Not only did the Cold War never end, but now it’s positively freezing. And that quote will live on forever, proving Obama was dumb.

And speaking of Dumb, let’s not forget his pal Dumber. Joe Biden also dunked on Romney for being right about Russia:



It’s doubtful that ol’ Joe remembers saying any of that. He can’t even remember which flavor of Ensure he had for breakfast. But if he does remember it, he hopes you don’t. Because now the Democrat party line on Russia is much, much different: