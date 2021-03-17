March 17, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Did Joe Biden Just Fake Taking a Question from the Press?
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is Presidentish Joe Biden capable of bending time and space, or are we just losing our minds?
Answer: Embrace the healing power of “and.”
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- More insurrection video — from the real one in Portland, not from that fake one in Washington
- CNN tries to put the brakes on Gov. Ron DeSantis, steps on rakes instead
- Joe’s mouth says No but his EOs say Yes
Bonus Sanity: California looks like it’s really going to dump Gavin Newsom.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.