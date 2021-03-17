March 17, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Did Joe Biden Just Fake Taking a Question from the Press?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is Presidentish Joe Biden capable of bending time and space, or are we just losing our minds?

Answer: Embrace the healing power of “and.”

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

More insurrection video — from the real one in Portland, not from that fake one in Washington

CNN tries to put the brakes on Gov. Ron DeSantis, steps on rakes instead

Joe’s mouth says No but his EOs say Yes

Bonus Sanity: California looks like it’s really going to dump Gavin Newsom.