March 17, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Did Joe Biden Just Fake Taking a Question from the Press?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is Presidentish Joe Biden capable of bending time and space, or are we just losing our minds?

Answer: Embrace the healing power of “and.”

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • More insurrection video — from the real one in Portland, not from that fake one in Washington
  • CNN tries to put the brakes on Gov. Ron DeSantis, steps on rakes instead
  • Joe’s mouth says No but his EOs say Yes

Bonus Sanity: California looks like it’s really going to dump Gavin Newsom.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 11:55 am
