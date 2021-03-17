March 17, 2021

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: Media’s Entire Georgia Narrative Is Fraudulent, Not Just The Fabricated Trump Quotes.

According to the media narrative, the Georgia presidential election was as perfectly run as any election in history, and anyone who says otherwise is a liar. To push that narrative, the media steadfastly downplayed, ignored, or prejudiciously dismissed legitimate concerns with how Georgia had run its November 2020 election and complaints about it. That posture was the complete opposite of how they were reporting on Georgia elections prior to Democrats performing well in them. In the months prior to November, some media sounded a bit like Lin Wood when they wrote about Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, Dominion Voting Systems, legal challenges in the state, and Georgia election integrity in general.

That’s different, because shut up.

Also, right up to the day before election day, the mainstream press was running articles like this one: Will your ballot be safe? Computer experts sound warnings on America’s voting machines.

The day after the election, anyone who raised those concerns was a paranoid seditionist.

Think of the press as proud members of the Democrats’ messaging apparat and you won’t go far wrong.