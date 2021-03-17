March 17, 2021

NEW MEXICO VOTED FOR BIDEN AND NOW THEY’RE GETTING IT GOOD AND HARD: Dallas Fed: Biden regulations impact New Mexico worse than Texas in Permian Basin. “On the New Mexico side, half of the oil and gas produced in the Permian Basin occurs on federal land. On average, even during the state’s shutdown in 2020, the state produced 1 million barrels of oil per day. On the Texas side, roughly 3 million barrels of oil were produced daily, but on private and state-owned land. . . . The analysis estimates that between 3,500 and 6,600 drilling and completions workers would lose their jobs in New Mexico from now through 2025. Texas would gain, or need, an additional 5,400 and 7,400 workers.”