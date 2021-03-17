«
March 17, 2021

SO, SAME AS AT ANY OTHER TIME?  Anxiety, confusion, terror, relief: Giving birth in pandemic.

And that’s nothing. Just wait till your kid is out there, driving late at night. On his own. At sixteen. And doesn’t even call you!

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:00 am
