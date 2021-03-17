«
»

March 17, 2021

SO APARTHEID IN SOUTH AFRICA WAS BAD, BUT WOKE APARTHEID IS GOOD:  Columbia University hosting 6 separate graduation ceremonies on race, ethnicities.

…. Do these people ever objectively look at what they’re doing? Ever?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:00 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.