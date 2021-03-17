March 17, 2021
SO APARTHEID IN SOUTH AFRICA WAS BAD, BUT WOKE APARTHEID IS GOOD: Columbia University hosting 6 separate graduation ceremonies on race, ethnicities.
…. Do these people ever objectively look at what they’re doing? Ever?
