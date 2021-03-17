March 17, 2021

I HAD TO LEAVE. THEY WERE HAVING FUN WRONG. Don’t Enjoy Anything: MSNBC Bemoans People Having Any Fun.

MSNBC informed us during the summer 2020 protests that cops help to perpetuate “institutional racism.” However, it seems like MSNBC only cares about police violence when it advances its leftist policies goals and not when it helps to keep everyone locked in their homes.

To further reinforce his scaremongering, Gibson displayed a chyron which proclaimed “Growing Fears about spring break super spreader events here in GA, FL.”

The liberal media made similar predictions about the Super Bowl in Florida, which did not result in the terrifying super spreader event that it predicted. The media has also bashed Florida due to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis not implementing draconian lockdown policies. However, even New York Times Miami bureau chief Patricia Mazzei had to admit in an op-ed on Saturday that “Florida’s death rate is no worse than the national average, and better than that of some other states that imposed more restrictions, despite its large numbers of retirees, young partiers and tourists.”

Gibson groused about the scene in Florida being “absolutely wild” and Mzezewa freaked out over people not following “the rules anymore”:

So, you know, that footage feels like it’s from 2019 but it’s not, right? People just feel like they deserve to go travel. It’s warm there. They’ve been cooped up for a year and they don’t care about the rules anymore.