March 16, 2021

BRYAN PRESTON: Nia Renee Hill and Bill Burr Show How to Handle Woke-a-Trons.

Bill Burr presented some awards and make some jokes at the Grammys Sunday. I wasn’t watching*, and only heard about it later, being one of the vast majority of Americans who could not find a way to care less about the Grammys or any other shows on which famous people congratulate themselves and give each other trophies for being famous.

Searching for a way to care less…coming up empty.

Burr isn’t politically correct, that’s his thing, and his jokes Sunday night weren’t politically correct.

Some people had a problem with this and called him a racist. Because it’s 2021, that problem had to become the entire world’s problem.

Others pointed out that Burr probably isn’t a racist since there’s no evidence he is and by the way his wife, the multi-talented actress, and producer Nia Renee Hill, is black.

Some people still had a problem with Burr. One of them is a failed candidate for the office by the name of Clayburn Griffin. He’s on Twitter, which apparently exists to elevate stupid opinions.

See for yourself.