March 16, 2021
BRYAN PRESTON: Nia Renee Hill and Bill Burr Show How to Handle Woke-a-Trons.
Bill Burr presented some awards and make some jokes at the Grammys Sunday. I wasn’t watching*, and only heard about it later, being one of the vast majority of Americans who could not find a way to care less about the Grammys or any other shows on which famous people congratulate themselves and give each other trophies for being famous.
Searching for a way to care less…coming up empty.
Burr isn’t politically correct, that’s his thing, and his jokes Sunday night weren’t politically correct.
Some people had a problem with this and called him a racist. Because it’s 2021, that problem had to become the entire world’s problem.
Others pointed out that Burr probably isn’t a racist since there’s no evidence he is and by the way his wife, the multi-talented actress, and producer Nia Renee Hill, is black.
Some people still had a problem with Burr. One of them is a failed candidate for the office by the name of Clayburn Griffin. He’s on Twitter, which apparently exists to elevate stupid opinions.
See for yourself.
More here: Bill Burr’s wife fires back after Twitter user suggests their marriage is a ‘sign of racism.’
Hill was evidently unimpressed by the tweet, hitting back with the abrupt response: “B****, shut the f*** up.”
Fellow Twitter users were quick to dismiss or mock Griffin’s comments, with rapper Zuby replying: “Well done. Worst tweet ever. And the competition is tough.
“You won. You can delete your account now.”
Heh, indeed.
* And neither was anyone else, apparently, as Jim Treacher writes: Grammys Ratings Drop Lower Than Cardi B’s IQ.