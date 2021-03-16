March 16, 2021

STANDING UP TO RACISM IN VIRGINIA: Important New Lawsuit Challenges Attempted Racial Balancing at Prominent Selective Virginia Public High School. “The case could set an important precedent because it addresses facially neutral attempts at racial balancing, and because the school in question is currently over 70% Asian-American, and new policy seeks to reduce that percentage.”

Going all the way back to the Ivy League and Jews, “holistic admissions” are always a way of keeping down people who score better than the admitters wish.

Related: Asians Get The Ivy League’s Jewish Treatment.

Plus: Asian-American Activists Blast Biden’s ‘Pandering’ Anti-Racism Order.