March 16, 2021

THE DEMOCRATS’ DESIRE TO USE TROOPS AGAINST THEIR POLITICAL ENEMIES IS PALPABLE: Congressman Brings National Guard To Confront Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Guam Status Gaffe: Uniformed National Guard engaging in a political protest directed at a Congressman, in the halls of the Capitol no less, is another sign the military is being politicized. “After the attacks by official military Twitter accounts and officials on Tucker Carlson for his criticism of military wokeness, this stunt of using the National Guard to confront a Congressman is another sign of how politicized the military is becoming in the service of Democrats.”

Though to be fair, a platoon of the Guam National Guard vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene is pretty even odds.