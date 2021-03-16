March 16, 2021

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: The Washington Post Kills Puppies When You’re Not Looking. “The mainstream media in the United States of America has been openly cheerleading for Democrats for well over half a century now. If any of the people who participate in this propaganda party want me to back that up I’d be more than happy to lock them in a room and force them to read my body of work on the subject that spans more than two decades. They’ll still deny their complicity in pimping the Democratic narrative but we will have at least kept them away from inflicting harm on our freedom for a while.”