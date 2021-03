HERE’S THE LIST OF THE TOP 20 STATES GETTING ‘COVID’ BAILOUT MONEY (AND WHY IT RAISES A GIANT RED FLAG): “The only conclusion left to draw, however disappointing, is that Democrats crafted this bailout’s structure to favor states who pursued the COVID-19 policies they agree with—aka, states run by Democrats. Suffice it to say that political favoritism should never determine how limited taxpayer money is spent.”