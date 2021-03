FAUCI YOU OOZING MASS OF MENDACIOUS AND RISIBLE CHICANERY, YOU ARE NOT THE BOSS OF ME: Fauci Warns States to Keep Restrictions or July 4th Could Be Cancelled.

You are not the boss of any American. You might feel more comfortable in a country built by your kind. Get thee to North Korea with all possible expediency. We’ll have a whip-around for your one-way ticket. Heck, I’ll personally help you pack.