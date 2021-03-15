March 15, 2021

STEPHEN KRUISER: Military Brass Bravely Launch Operation Tucker Carlson.

Carlson was merely noting that the United States military’s focus might be a little off, especially considering the threat from China that grows larger by the day. Several official military accounts responded by proving him right. Sgt. Emo and his ilk are an embarrassment. This great land is well and truly lost forever if more military leadership comes down with a case of the wokes.

I have a difficult time believing that most of our men and women who serve are like that, but who knows here in Topsy Turvy Land?

There was some backpedaling and apologizing by a couple of the official accounts that went after Carlson, but the real problem is that they felt comfortable doing it in the first place.