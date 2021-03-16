March 16, 2021

IT’S A BUST THEN: For Texas Dems, It’s Beto or Bust Against Abbott in ’22. “Texas Democrats need O’Rourke because they have no one else who can beat Abbott, a well-known political figure with a huge campaign fund and formidable grassroots army. O’Rourke would also be likely to lose to Abbott, but would give Democrats a credible candidate who can raise money, develop and deploy a volunteer army and — for the first time since 2014 — force Abbott to focus on his reelection bid, instead of using his considerable resources to help down-ballot Republicans.”

What’s really going on here is O’Rourke’s enduring appeal to progressives, and Democrats’ ongoing, long-term effort to turn Texas blue.