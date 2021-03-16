March 16, 2021

«
PRIORITIES: Biden’s ‘Rescue Plan’ Will Sic the IRS on Anyone Who Earns $600 in the Gig Economy.

Buried inside the 600-page bill that’s ostensibly meant to provide pandemic relief is a provision requiring gig economy platforms to report information to the IRS about all users who earn at least $600 in a year. Previously, platforms were only required to provide the IRS with information on users who made at least 200 transactions or earned at least $2,000.

The tightening of the reporting requirements means a lot more paperwork and tax compliance requirements for platforms. It also means more tax headaches for anyone who might use those platforms to earn a little extra cash. Anyone earning a sizable income via rental properties on Airbnb was already covered by the old rules, meaning this change will only affect low earners. Now, even the sale of a single expensive piece of old furniture on eBay or running deliveries for Uber Eats in your spare time might trigger the new reporting requirements.

Big Government, Goodfellas style.

