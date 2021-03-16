March 16, 2021
NICE: DuckDuckGo uses App Store privacy labels to call out Google for ‘spying’ on users.
I’ve been using DuckDuckGo’s search engine for years, but increasingly they’re becoming a full-spectrum privacy services company.
