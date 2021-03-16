«
March 16, 2021

NICE: DuckDuckGo uses App Store privacy labels to call out Google for ‘spying’ on users.

I’ve been using DuckDuckGo’s search engine for years, but increasingly they’re becoming a full-spectrum privacy services company.

Posted by Stephen Green at 8:35 am
