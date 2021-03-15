«

March 15, 2021

NOPE, THOSE PRINCIPLED OPPONENTS OF NASTINESS AND BULLYING JOINED IN THE MOBBING BECAUSE PRINCIPLES: Mark Judge: NeverTrump Elites Didn’t Help Me During My Kafkaesque Media Show Trial. “I had to remind people that most of what’s called ‘Conservatism, Inc.’ is a gated community, without a taste for actual battle. The people manning think tanks or legacy magazines are like the flaccid senate in the movie 300. They’re busy diddling and pontificating and lecture-circuiting and never-Trumping, while a small group of soldiers goes out to meet a threat.”

This is why I touted his GoFundMe page. And donated to it. Somebody has to stand up for the people that Conservatism, Inc. won’t defend because that would require unpleasantness.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:56 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.