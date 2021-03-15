March 15, 2021

NOPE, THOSE PRINCIPLED OPPONENTS OF NASTINESS AND BULLYING JOINED IN THE MOBBING BECAUSE PRINCIPLES: Mark Judge: NeverTrump Elites Didn’t Help Me During My Kafkaesque Media Show Trial. “I had to remind people that most of what’s called ‘Conservatism, Inc.’ is a gated community, without a taste for actual battle. The people manning think tanks or legacy magazines are like the flaccid senate in the movie 300. They’re busy diddling and pontificating and lecture-circuiting and never-Trumping, while a small group of soldiers goes out to meet a threat.”

This is why I touted his GoFundMe page. And donated to it. Somebody has to stand up for the people that Conservatism, Inc. won’t defend because that would require unpleasantness.