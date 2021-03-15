March 15, 2021

CHARLIE HEBDO PORTRAYS Meghan Markle as George Floyd. “Those outrageous things are not, however, purely gratuitous, so it’s not just a case of laughing at George Floyd and finding it worth pointing out that Markle, too, is black. What’s not gratuitous is the radical contrast between what happened to Floyd — suffering and death on the street, under the knee of a cop — and what happened to Markle — palace life insufficiently pleasant.”

Plus: “It’s important to be able to make fun of public figures. Markle is actively using accusations of racism to fend off criticism. This might work, for her and for many others, if the fear of these accusations is too intense. In that light, Charlie Hebdo is doing us a service, taking the heat, and — if you think about it the right way — contributing to racial progress.”