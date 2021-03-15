March 15, 2021

PRIORITIES: NY’s ‘Vaccine Czar’ Conducted Loyalty Checks On County Officials After Scandals Erupted. “If this Washington Post report is accurate, Larry Schwartz took the ‘czar’ part of his job title seriously. After several women accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment and misconduct, Schwartz started calling the county officials that worked with him on the COVID-19 pandemic to check their loyalty to the Love Gov. Now the state’s vaccine czar faces a pending ethics complaint, and New Yorkers have to wonder just how far Cuomo’s bullying goes.”