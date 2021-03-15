March 15, 2021

GRANDMA HAD A SAYING: “Rome and Pavia weren’t made in a day.” (For those puzzled at the inclusion of Pavia,it’s for the rhyming in Portuguese, i.e. “Roma e Pavia nao foram feitas num dia.”)

I am increasingly frustrated at Amazon, but for indie book sellers (and almost all smaller presses fit in this) there really isn’t anywhere else to reach readers who don’t already follow you/know who you are. The other sellers are worse. And, you know, ebooks really are a minor part of their income.

There are alternatives being built, but until they are, and I suspect, because everyone has a day job and is doing this stuff on the side, it’s going to take about a year, all we can do is promo the indie writers. Particularly those brave enough and to the right of Lenin enough to wish to associate with my blog.

So, here goes: It’s the according to Hoyt book promo. Now with more vitamins and minerals, and virtually no snails: Book Promo And Vignettes by Luke, Mary Catelli and ‘Nother Mike.