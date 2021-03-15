March 15, 2021

NO. I THINK THE BLAME BELONGS TO THE IDIOTS WHO OPENED THE BORDER: Democrats, Republicans Blame Each Other Over Border Surge.

Though you know, the idiots coming over the border need their heads examined too. It means they can’t sense patterns for spit. Given the political instability South of the Border, you’d think they’d be sniffing the air and going “Aye, hombre, if we go in we’re going to get caught in the middle when the yankees go crazy.”

But no. Humans have a normalcy bias. I have no idea why after 2020 but they do. So they expect us to be blessed as always. Shrug. Look, I’m here and I’m staying here, for good or ill. Because wherever thou goest I shall go. Your people shall be my people. I took my oath and meant it.

But people coming here for the getting while the getting is good? Stupid right now.