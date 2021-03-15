March 15, 2021

WELL, AT LEAST NOW WE KNOW: One Year Later, Vindication for Lockdown Skeptics.

Doesn’t make me less angry, mind you. A year ago, after a deep dive into the Diamond Princess numbers I was telling you this was all nonsense and an attempt at a coup by the left. Yes, I do know Cassandra didn’t get half the beating she deserved. But do me a favor, will you? Next time I tell you “This is stupid, stop howling like monkeys in a cage and look at the numbers” just do it. I’m sick and tired of y’all deciding it’s time to go to hell and taking the rest of us along for the ride, okay?