March 15, 2021

SPACE: Air Force considers SpaceX Starlink for military applications.

Communications capability is a big deal on aircraft of all sorts, but particularly for military aircraft. A new report suggests that the United States Air Force is considering SpaceX’s Starlink Internet connectivity for its potential military applications. One of the major contractors to the United States Air Force, Ball Aerospace, builds “conformal antennas” for tactical aircraft used by the USAF.

Ball Aerospace is working with SpaceX to investigate if Starlink satellite Internet connectivity might have military applications. Word of the Air Force considering Starlink came in a recent request SpaceX made with the FCC. The request said that SpaceX is seeking to make modifications to its experimental authorization for additional testing activities to be undertaken with the federal government.