March 14, 2021

CNBC: The California Tech Exodus.

Best to avoid Texas though. In addition to the feral hogs and the recent “neanderthal” order by Gov. Abbott to stop enforcing mask orders, ‘Douche’ father-of-seven sales exec who moved his family from California to Texas then BACK again is blasted for complaining about Austin’s ‘rude locals, bland culture, oppressive heat and Yelp’s bad food choices’ in scathing Op-Ed. “Alder described Texas with its lower income taxes as a ‘conservative dystopia’ and said he felt cramped – even though his house was twice the size.”

In any case, how’s that red state “Welcome Wagon” project coming along?