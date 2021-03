OUT ON A LIMB: Andrew Cuomo’s Scandals Are A Result Of His Lifetime Of Being A Spiteful Bully.

I’m so old, I can remember a year ago when Chris Cuomo called his brother the “Love Gov,” and Gov. Cuomo responded: “I am the Love Gov. I’m a cool dude in loose mood, you know that. I just say, let it go, just go with the flow, baby, you know. You can’t control anything, so don’t even try.”

That’s not creepy at all.