March 14, 2021

MOTHER OF GOD: Tom Cotton Absolutely Takes Biden Nominee Apart During Hearing.

That was the confirmation hearing of Vanita Gupta, a far-left radical being appointed to one of the top spots at the DOJ.

Some of her views have included the decriminalization of all drugs. She’s also a big fan of illegal immigration and open borders, as you’d expect. But it was her views on race that really got her into hot water with Sen. Tom Cotton, who spent his time at the hearing absolutely taking Gupta apart.

You may need to sit down — and grab a cigarette — after this.