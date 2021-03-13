March 13, 2021

“THE IRONY HERE IS THAT THESE ACCOUNTS ARE PROVING TUCKER CARLSON’S POINT ABOUT THE U.S. MILITARY’S PRIORITIES TO A ‘T.'” U.S. Military Twitter Accounts And Officials Attack Tucker Carlson For Questioning Woke Agenda.

I guess they were tired of being the United States’ most trusted institution. Get woke, go broke.

But they seem to be seeing the Argentine military as their role model these days anyway: An institution of domestic control whose competence at dealing with foreign threats no longer matters. At least, that’s what I take from this disgraceful episode.