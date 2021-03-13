March 13, 2021

GOING DOWN: Cuomo staffers have stopped showing up to work as scandals mount.

So why has th establishment turned on Cuomo? It’s not his misbehavior — they always knew about that and didn’t care. My theory: Kamala will be president before 2024, and she’s quite unlikable and didn’t garner a single Democratic delegate in the primary. They’re trying to bump off a potential primary challenger, and with Gavin Newsom already self-neutralized, Cuomo is the biggest remaining threat.

Related: Five of Andrew Cuomo’s Other Biggest Scandals.

Missing in action: Last year’s “Cuomosexuals.”