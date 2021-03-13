March 13, 2021

AS WITH HILLARY CLINTON, THE PRESS CHEERLEADING WORKS BETTER WHEN YOU DON’T SEE WHAT THE PRESS IS CHEERING: Popularity Ratings for Harry and Meghan Tank After Oprah Interview. “It showed that 45 per cent of Britons have a positive opinion of Prince Harry, while 48 per cent regard him negatively, giving a net score -3. This represents a drop of 15 points from March 2 and marks the first time attitudes have been more negative than positive towards the prince. Meghan’s scores have also fallen considerably. Only three in ten people said they had a positive opinion of her, while six in ten viewed her negatively. This gave her a net rating of -27, down from -14 a week ago.”