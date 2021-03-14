March 14, 2021

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Abuse and Power. Andrew Cuomo’s governorship has been defined by cruelty that disguised chronic mismanagement. Why was that celebrated for so long?

—New York magazine, Friday.

Timeline: How Andrew Cuomo Went From America’s ‘Love Gov’ To Fending Off Calls For His Resignation In Less Than 12 Months.

—The Daily Caller, Wednesday.

And note this mile marker along the way: Exclusive: New York Admits Knowingly Undercounting Nursing Home Deaths After Quietly Changing Reporting Rules.

—The Daily Caller, May 15th, 2020.

Because this anti-Cuomo reporting began in conservative media, and because Cuomo was still useful as a foil against both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the narrative had to be maintained at least through the election. In late November, far left Nation magazine ran the headline, “The Collapse of the Cuomosexual,” and once Biden was inaugurated, Cuomo was no longer useful to the DNC or its media.

But what memories we’ve had along the way: