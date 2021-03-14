March 14, 2021

THE QUESTION ISN’T WHETHER THE BILL SUCKS. IT’S WHETHER THE SENATE REPUBLICANS WILL SHOW THE GUMPTION TO FIGHT IT 100%. H.R. 1 Is a Partisan Assault on American Democracy.

It would be an understatement to describe H.R. 1 as a radical assault on American democracy, federalism, and free speech. It is actually several radical left-wing wish lists stuffed into a single 791-page sausage casing. It would override hundreds of state laws governing the orderly conduct of elections, federalize control of voting and elections to a degree without precedent in American history, end two centuries of state power to draw congressional districts, turn the Federal Elections Commission into a partisan weapon, and massively burden political speech against the government while offering government handouts to congressional campaigns and campus activists. Merely to describe the bill is to damn it, and describing it is a Herculean task in itself.

At what point do we regard our political system as illegitimate? If this bill passes, we’ll be much closer to that point, if not past it?