March 13, 2021

CUOMO GETS MOCKED MERCILESSLY OVER BLANKET PIC:

Last night, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo excited a lot of comment when he was spotted wearing a blanket with a drink in his hand on the phone. This was after a NY Magazine story ran that it was now 30 women who had accused him of bullying or harassing them and after Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called on him to resign.

The picture, caught by Reuters, was something else and really captured how embattled he is at the moment with the calls to resign and the move by the New York State Assembly to start an impeachment investigation.