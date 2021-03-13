March 13, 2021

CNN MISSES THE BAD ORANGE MAN: The post-Trump cable-news apocalypse has arrived — CNN hardest hit. “I wonder whether something else is in play at CNN. This is the network that gave viewers The Cuomo Brothers Show in 2020, with Chris propagandizing for his brother Andrew. Andrew’s multiple scandals — especially the nursing-home scandal, with a potential body count in the thousands — exposed CNN’s crude narrative-building of Andrew as their anti-Trump. Having feted Andrew as ‘the Love Gov’ in 2020, a nickname with a sick connotation after multiple allegations of sexual harassment have emerged, CNN may be suffering not just a nadir of viewers’ political interest but a cratering of credibility as well that goes well beyond Trump.”

Also coming soon for CNN: “CNN’s president Jeff Zucker announced to staff that the airport TV network will end operations March 31, according to a memo posted on Twitter by CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy.”

“As O’Brien passed the telescreen a thought seemed to strike him. He stopped, turned aside and pressed a switch on the wall. There was a sharp snap. The voice had stopped. Julia uttered a tiny sound, a sort of squeak of surprise. Even in the midst of his panic, Winston was too much taken aback to be able to hold his tongue. ‘You can turn it off!’ he said. ‘Yes,’ said O’Brien, ‘we can turn it off. We have that privilege.’”