March 13, 2021
HOW IT STARTED:
● Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands: Britain’s Strategy to Beat Virus.
—Bloomberg, March 11th, 2020.
How it’s going:
● UK’s Boris Johnson reveals plan to exit lockdown restrictions by June.
—CNBC, February 22nd, 2021.
HOW IT STARTED:
● Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands: Britain’s Strategy to Beat Virus.
—Bloomberg, March 11th, 2020.
How it’s going:
● UK’s Boris Johnson reveals plan to exit lockdown restrictions by June.
—CNBC, February 22nd, 2021.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.