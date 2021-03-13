«
»

March 13, 2021

HOW IT STARTED:

Keep Calm and Wash Your Hands: Britain’s Strategy to Beat Virus.

Bloomberg, March 11th, 2020.

How it’s going:

UK’s Boris Johnson reveals plan to exit lockdown restrictions by June.

—CNBC, February 22nd, 2021.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:45 pm
