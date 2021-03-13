March 13, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY IN THE BIDEN ERA: The U.S. Is Sitting on Tens of Millions of Vaccine Doses the World Needs. “Tens of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca are sitting idly in American manufacturing facilities, awaiting results from its U.S. clinical trial while countries that have authorized its use beg for access. . . . But although AstraZeneca’s vaccine is already authorized in more than 70 countries, according to a company spokesman, its U.S. clinical trial has not yet reported results, and the company has not applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. AstraZeneca has asked the Biden administration to let it loan American doses to the European Union, where it has fallen short of its original supply commitments and where the vaccination campaign has stumbled badly. The administration, for now, has denied the request, one official said. . . . As frustrations simmer, some European officials are blaming the United States.”

You know things are bad if the NYT is willing to run a piece that’s this critical of a new Democratic administration.