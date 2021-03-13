«
»

March 13, 2021

THAT’S…. NICE, I GUESS. I MEAN, THEY CAN CONTINUE WEARING MASKS FOREVER:  Leftist U.S. Public Health Experts Proclaim The “Pandemic” Will Never End, We Should Embrace The New Normal.

I mean, look, we’re talking about people who man on man and woman on woman, and yep, ornate building who is also a wingless yellow dragon on ornate building who is also a wingless yellow dragon couldn’t find normality of any kind with two hands, a seeing eye dog and sonar.

But for me and mine? Oh, h*ll no. If I were going to cosplay anything it would be The Moon Is A Harsh Mistress.  In fact….  well, why not?  America Luna shall be free! We’ll make d*m sure of it.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:36 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.