THE TECH LORDS KNOW WHAT THE TRUTH IS AND WHAT YOU SHOULD BELIEVE: Amazon Won’t ‘Sell Books That Frame LGBTQ+ Identity as a Mental Illness’.

Of course, the tech lords are no such thing. They’re a bunch of pasty nerds who think they can force their way to popularity. Real tech lords, even old and fat ones, would wear cloaks and fight duels. Which proves the pulp universe was much cooler than hours.