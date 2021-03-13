March 13, 2021

JIM TREACHER: Sarah Silverman Is Sick of the Democrats Too.

“It’s the absolutist-ness (sic) of the party I am in that is such a turnoff to me. It’s so f***ing elitist, you know? For something called ‘progressive,’ it allows for zero progress. It’s all or nothing, no steps toward, all or f***ing nothing. Again, righteousness porn… I don’t want to be associated with any party anymore. It just comes with too much baggage. Every party. It comes with so much f***ing baggage that no ideas can be taken at face value. And without ideas, what are we? Without a common truth, how can we talk about it?”

Yep. A lot of people reject any idea that doesn’t confirm their biases. Not just in politics or “culture war” stuff, but everything they see and hear.

Of course, there’s plenty of this to go around. I hear from people like this every day. Some people hate my guts because I’m supposedly “alt-right,” which is just the new “teabagger.” But other people hate my guts because I refuse to pretend Donald Trump is incapable of error. Any criticism of him is somehow “disloyal.” Disagreeing with a politician is “treason.” What nonsense! I didn’t swear an oath of fealty the first time I ever voted for a Republican. I’m under no obligation whatsoever to say anything I don’t believe to be true, just because it might inconvenience someone in power or his dimwitted adherents.

I spent eight years resisting a cult of personality. Then I spent four more years resisting a different cult of personality. If you liked me then and hate me now, or vice versa, I really don’t see how that’s my concern. I’m not the one who’s changed.