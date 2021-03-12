«
»

March 12, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: The Racist Ice Cream Horror Has Been Eliminated.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why hasn’t the press asked the President if his ice cream represents white supremacy?

Answer: Sorry, we forgot Donald Trump is no longer the President.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

  • Beauty only goes skin deep, but ugly is a marketing campaign
  • It was a dark and stormy speech
  • The government will tell you whether you’re independent enough to celebrate Independence Day

Bonus Sanity: Kira Davis fact-checks the fact-checkers.

And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.

Posted by Stephen Green at 3:05 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.