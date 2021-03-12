March 12, 2021

VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: The Racist Ice Cream Horror Has Been Eliminated.

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why hasn’t the press asked the President if his ice cream represents white supremacy?

Answer: Sorry, we forgot Donald Trump is no longer the President.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Beauty only goes skin deep, but ugly is a marketing campaign

It was a dark and stormy speech

The government will tell you whether you’re independent enough to celebrate Independence Day

Bonus Sanity: Kira Davis fact-checks the fact-checkers.