March 12, 2021

SO I DONATED CONVALESCENT PLASMA EARLIER TODAY. The research on it is spotty, but they’re using it a fair bit around here and seem to think it helps, and I have antibodies to spare so what the hell. The procedure was painless — much less unpleasant than I expected — and took about 45 minutes, not counting the paperwork. They take out blood, filter out the plasma, then replace the red cells and enough saline to make up the volume. People say it’s cold, and I could tell, but they put a heated blanket on me so it was fine. I’ll be able to go back and give my usual whole blood in a month, but I figured this was worth doing.