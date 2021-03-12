March 12, 2021

AMERICA’S CULTURAL REVOLUTION CONTINUES: Yesterday Glenn linked to a story on the firing of a Georgetown University law professor. Speaking the truth can get you in trouble these days. That’s why we’re hearing less and less of it. Powerline has more.

History is repeating itself at Georgetown. That law school had a similar blowout on the issue of race-preferential admissions more than two decades ago. I’ll blog on that later today. In the meantime, this article explains in detail why the professor was right: On average, affirmative action beneficiaries tend to struggle academically. Alas, Georgetown prefers to cover it up rather than fix the problem.