March 12, 2021

DARK WINTER: Joe Biden’s Inspiring Vision of Defeating COVID-19 Is Depressingly Bleak.

Americans have been struggling with the pandemic for almost an entire year, hunkering down in lockdowns, trying to give school-deprived children hope, postponing gatherings with family and friends, and struggling to keep businesses open amid government restrictions. Yet Biden attempted to hold out a great promise, a goal to strive for that would make all the struggle worth it.

What is that magnificent goal — the grand prize for struggling through this extremely difficult year? A barbecue with family and friends — mind you, not a large one, and even that may not happen because the experts may start a new round of lockdowns.

“Because here’s the point, if we do all this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the fourth, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day. That doesn’t mean large events with lots of people together, but it does mean small groups will be able to get together,” Biden said in what appears to have been the climax of his speech.

“After this long, hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus,” the president declared.