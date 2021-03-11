March 11, 2021

OLD MAN YELLS AT CLOUD: In First Major Speech, Biden Lectures Americans About What They “Can and Cannot Do.” “Further, Biden took full credit for the vaccination of Americans, despite the vaccination program being developed under President Donald Trump through Operation Warp Speed. Biden claimed his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days was ambitious, but the Trump administration was on track for that number when he took office.”

You can’t really blame Biden. He just reads — and signs — whatever they put in front of him.