March 12, 2021

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SAVES ITS FIGHT SONG FROM THE WOKE DOGS: Longhorns lock horns over ‘racist’ song ‘The Eyes of Texas.’

Enter the alumni, gesticulating, so to speak. Attempts to channel conservative alums into organized resistance don’t exactly fall flat, but they don’t succeed in proportion to the presumed percentage of conservative graduates. A lot of alums give money to their schools; the money buys them attention and naming rights on new campus buildings. They keep generally quiet.

Uncharacteristically, however, once alerted to presumptuous demands for replacing ‘The Eyes’ with something better suited to The Moment, Texas alums rose in wrath. And I don’t mean they just sent hot emails to the administration. Hundreds backed up those emails with promises to quit funding the university in the event it caved to the woke. They protested that UT was being asked, not at all politely, to ditch its heritage; to mumble to the offended, oh, sorry, sorry, we didn’t know. But now we do!

Yeah, said the angry alums. And we know something else: that silliness of the anti-‘Eyes’ sort, once acquiesced in, just invites more silliness. And injury. So that figuring out early what’s at stake and taking a firm stand against it is of the essence. If you’re giving money to the firing squad, tell its members to pass the tin cup in more sympathetic venues.