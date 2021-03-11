March 11, 2021

BRENDAN O’NEILL: Thou shalt not criticise St Meghan. “But what is indisputable is that a weird, unsettling and censorious atmosphere of religiosity now surrounds the Duchess of Sussex. The cultural elites have beatified her. They’ve made her the patron saint of critical race theory, the goddess of wokeness. To venture a criticism of this high priestess of correct thought is to risk cancellation.”

She’s a vapid celebrity with delusions of grandeur, a literal duchess claiming to be a victim.

