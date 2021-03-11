March 11, 2021

KURT SCHLICTER: The Emperor Is Naked and Senile Too.

So, how does this go? How does this all play out?

You’d think, if you have ignored the last couple decades of American culture, that those close to Joe Biden who care more about Joe Biden’s dignity and welfare than their own selfish interests, would act to conclude this shameful tableau. But there are no people close to Joe Biden who care more about Joe Biden’s dignity than their own selfish interests, so they’ll all try to ride this elderly nag until he drops. Maybe literally. But to get them to act voluntarily, he’ll have to be in a coma – well, more of one than usual – before the refs call the 25th Amendment penalty and send Sleepy Joe back to Delaware and his friend Nutsy the Squirrel, who lives in the sycamore in the backyard and sometimes talks to him.

Likely, at some point, the rest of the elite will decide that the masquerade has gone as far as it can and the ruling caste no longer benefits by pretending Ole Gropey is A-OK. The elite is ruthless when it senses one of its own has outlived his usefulness – remember Emmy-winning American hero Andrew Cuomo? He’s toast, and his girl-grabbing wasn’t even near as gross as Grandpa Badfinger’s antics. Oh, and Cuomo killed a few thousand normal people but hey, he made some liberal women who knowingly hung out with male Democrat politicians uncomfortable and that’s convenient for getting him out of the way, so sayonara, sucker.