March 10, 2021

BRYAN PRESTON: Court Case Accuses Panda Express of Subjecting Employees to ‘Cult-Like’ Training That Forces Them to Strip With Co-Workers.

In the past few weeks, we’ve learned that Coke and UnderArmour subjected employees to bizarre, woke training that told them to “try to be less white.” One might think that that’s as bad as corporate training could get.

Panda Express in California asks corporate America to hold its beer.

The Boston Herald reports that a former employee is suing Panda Express for degrading training:

A former employee of a Panda Express in Santa Clarita alleges she was required to strip down to her underwear and hug a partially clad co-worker during a “cult-like ritual” at a 2019 training seminar sponsored by the company as a prerequisite to promotion.

The 23-year-old woman is suing Panda Restaurant Group, headquartered in Rosemead, and Alive Seminars and Coaching Academy in Pico Rivera for sexual battery, a hostile work environment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

This could cross from a civil case over into sexual assault. The Herald doesn’t name the plaintiff in the suit for that reason.