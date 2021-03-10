March 10, 2021
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR DAILY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Has Lost Total Control of the Border, White House in Denial.
Insanity Wrap needs to know: Suppose they abdicated a border and everybody came?
Answer: The scene along our southern border will shock you.
Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.
- Jen Psaki consults her Newspeak dictionary, can’t find the word “crisis”
- Comics can’t make fun of Biden because he’s just too competent (seriously)
- “You Are Now Entering the Free State of George Floyd,” say people claiming January 6 was an insurrection
Bonus Sanity: CU-Boulder students have had it up to here with COVID restrictions, take to the streets.
And so much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.