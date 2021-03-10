March 10, 2021

OUT OF HIS CENSUS:

Readers will search in vain for a passage in the Constitution establishing that illegal aliens are guaranteed representation in Congress, or a Federalist paper arguing that it is “foundational” to representative democracy for illegal aliens to be represented.

When did law-abiding American citizens consent to this view?

Biden claims “it reflects a sound policy judgment that the apportionment base be both clear and insulated against manipulation designed to affect the balance of power among the States.” This is rich in light of the shift in the balance of political power, and allocated federal funds, effectuated by the mere presence of foreigners on U.S. soil to the extent counted in the census.

Even more dumbfounding, President Biden argues that President Trump’s efforts to “exclude persons who are not in a lawful immigration status” from the census’s enumeration “conflicted with the principle of equal representation enshrined in our Constitution, census statutes, and historical tradition.”

Just like that, Joe Biden has sophistically reimagined “equal representation.” In fact, counting illegal aliens in the census count undermines the principle of “one man, one vote.” As the Department of Justice argues, obtaining an accurate count of the citizen voting-age population is essential to enforcing Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which protects citizens against discrimination such as vote-dilution through gerrymandering.